Cougar Baseball to host alumni game and dinner

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:47 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Baseball program will hold a fundraiser for the upcoming season that includes an alumni game and perlo dinner to be held Saturday Feb. 9 at Colleton County High School’s Cougar Park.

This year’s event will begin with pre-game registration at 11 a.m., followed by batting practice. The seven-inning alumni game will begin at 12 noon. The cost per player is $20 and includes a t-shirt. The perlo dinner will begin at 11 a.m. and the cost is $10 a plate.

“The CCHS Baseball team invites all alumni to participate, reliving the glory days by lacing up those cleats just one more time,” said Wendy Lee, one of many Cougar parents helping organize the event. “Come hang out with your family, friends and fellow alumni for a fun-filled day of baseball.”

For more information, contact Jermale Paige at (843) 635-2757.