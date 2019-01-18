Cottageville gets clean audit, changes meeting date

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:30 am

Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley welcomes new police officer Markquise Green.

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

The Town of Cottageville has a new website, www.cottageville.com, which includes information about the town’s history, library, churches and municipal officials.

Town Council members announced the project at council’s January 7 meeting. Town Clerk Shavon Glover oversees the site.

In other news, council received a clean audit from The Brittingham Group. The West Columbia firm conducted the audit in November, CPA Bill Hancock said. The town is currently halfway through its fiscal year, with an annual budget of $619,000.

“We’re on budget and the future looks bright,” Mayor Tim Grimsley said.

In separate developments, council voted to change its meeting date from the first Monday to the last Monday of each month. The next regular meeting is Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Grimsley said the town is working with South Carolina Electric & Gas in an effort to install lights around Camellia Park on Salley Ackerman Drive. There’s no cost estimate yet, town official Sandy Cox said.

The park, part of the municipal complex, includes public restrooms, a basketball court, playground, a concrete walking path and fixed workout equipment. The landscaped area is surrounded by a decorative wrought iron fence with brick columns at the entrance. The columns feature bricks salvaged after Cottageville’s high school gym burned last February.

Grimsley said the state Department of Transportation will install a green-and-white metal library sign in front of Town Hall next to Salley Ackerman Drive. The Cottageville library, a branch of the Colleton County library, is located behind Town Hall near the police department.

Finally, Police Chief Jeffery Cook introduced his newest hire to council: Markquise Green.

“He has a lot of promise and we’re proud to have him,” Cook said.