Clary Mole | Obituaries

Clary Mole

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Clary Dennis Mole, Sr., 68, of Early Branch, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant.

Funeral services were held at 2 o’clock, Monday afternoon, January 7, 2019 at Sandy Run Baptist Church, Sandy Run Road, Hampton. Interment followed in Sand Hill Cemetery.