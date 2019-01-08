Clary Mole | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 8, 2019 11:17 am
Clary Mole
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mr. Clary Dennis Mole, Sr., 68, of Early Branch, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant.
Funeral services were held at 2 o’clock, Monday afternoon, January 7, 2019 at Sandy Run Baptist Church, Sandy Run Road, Hampton. Interment followed in Sand Hill Cemetery.
