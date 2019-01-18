City amends business licenses, changes deadline to April 30

After a public hearing, the members of Walterboro City Council approved an ordinance amending the city code governing business and professional licenses at the Jan. 8 meeting.

The licensing program employed by the city was altered as part as a statewide effort to bring uniformity to business and professional licensing.

The most significant changes to the local regulations are in the definition of gross receipts and the time line for obtaining the licenses.

The city had April 15 as the deadline for obtaining a license and paying the fee. That deadline will be changed to April 30.

• Council members approved a proclamation honoring the life and legacy of the late Franklin R. Smalls, who spent 22 years as a member of city council.

• Ladson Fishburne was appointed to the City Appearance Board.

• Council approved moving the Feb. 5 regular meeting to Feb. 12. The change was made because the city council will be attending the Municipal Association Hometown Legislative Action Day in Columbia on Feb. 5.