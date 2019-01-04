Christmas visit to Victory House

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:57 am

Members of Colleton County NJROTC unit visited the veterans at the Veterans’ Victory House on Dec. 20 to distribute Christmas stockings.

The cadets collected donations for the stockings with a class competition, the victorious class winning a pizza party. Second period won the pizza party.

Once the stockings were stuffed, the cadets met to distribute them to the veterans. “The veterans were really happy to receive their gifts from the cadets and shared with them their gratitude. Some of the veterans actually had a tear in their eyes from the kindness shown from the cadets,” said Becky Roy of the NJROTC Booster Club. “It was such a kind gesture for the cadets to take time out of their busy day to give the gift of Christmas spirit. The booster club would also like to thank Round Lodge 270 for their monetary donation towards some items for the stockings.”

The NJROTC also held a Christmas Basket Chance Raffle. The winners of the raffle were: James Bunton, who won the “his” basket; Sara Herndon,who won the “hers” basket; and Dominic Elliott, who won the “cadet” basket.

The items donated for the baskets came from the following local businesses: Old Bank Christmas Store, Walterboro Airport, Body Basics by Natalie, Christy Watkins, Thurston’s Barbershop, Sentry Cleaners, Sweet Dreams and Jelli Beans, Dunkin Donuts, Olde House Café, Bi-Lo, Tractor Supply and Toe to Toe MMA.

The NJROTC booster club thanks each business for their contribution, Roy said.