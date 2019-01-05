Christmas program held at Academy Road

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 9:44 am

First Steps 4K Class from Academy Road Preschool had their Christmas presentation last week and sang a few songs for their parents. The singers are, from left to right, Hunter Chinners, Serenity Hill, Brooklyn Davis, Michael Catterton, Bryleigh Bishop, Jillian Roberts, Makenzie Mercado, Arianna Kaneshige, Peyton Lane, Avah Roch, Joshua McAlhany, Richard Walker and Annalise Biggs. “We are very proud of our 4K Class,” said owner Tammy Barr.