Charter school volunteer meeting Tuesday Jan. 8

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 9:04 am

Leadership Technology Charter School (LTCS) will open in the fall of 2020 in the Walterboro area.

The goal of this new school is to provide parents and students with another academic choice in Colleton County. LTCS will initially serve students in grades K-9, adding a grade each year to build through the 12th grade.

Although not part of the Colleton County School District, LTCS is supported by public funds and open to the public. The first step in opening the school is to compile a list of parents and community leaders interested in volunteering.

Those who would like to be considered as a volunteer for LTCS should attend an informational meeting at the Coastal Community Room at Coastal Electric and Cooperative on Tuesday Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. There are many different areas for volunteers.

For more information, contact Sam Hiott at aautorec@aol.com.