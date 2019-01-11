Charter School meeting set Tuesday

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:36 am

Leadership Technology Charter School (LTCS) will be opening in the fall of 2020 in the Walterboro area. The goal of this new school is to provide parents and students with another academic choice in Colleton County.

Leadership Technology Charter School will initially serve students in grades K-9th grade, adding a grade each year to build out to the 12th. LTCS, although not part of the Colleton County School District, is supported by public funds and open to the public.

The first step in opening the school is to compile a list of interested parents and community leaders that are interested in volunteering. Those who would like to be considered as a volunteer for LTCS may attend an informational meeting at the Coastal Community Room located on the campus of Coastal Electric and Cooperative on Tuesday Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. There are many different areas for folks to serve as volunteers and LTCS wants to help showcase each volunteer’s individual strengths.

For more information please feel free to contact Sam Hiott at aautorec@aol.com.