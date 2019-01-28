Charles Allen, Sr. | Obituaries
Charles Allen, Sr.
WALTERBORO – Mr. Charles Fletcher Allen, Sr., 92, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday evening, January 25, 2019.
He was born December 27, 1926, in Charleston, a son of the late Clydie Mills Ackerman and the late Ludie Ackerman.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, January 31, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 1o’clock that afternoon at the funeral home.
