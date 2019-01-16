CCHS Wrestling drops close matches

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 8:38 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School wrestling team traveled to Berkeley High School Thursday Jan. 3 for a tri-match that included Fort Dorchester High School. The Cougars came up three points (30-27) shy in a close match against the Stags and were defeated 68-6 by the Patriots.

Against Berkeley, the following Colleton County wrestlers earned wins in their respective weight classes including Blaine Cook (126), Wyatt O’Quinn (132), Edmund Perry (138), Terreak Gadson (182), Anthony Generette (195) and Amarie Daniels (285).

Daniels recorded the only win for the Cougars by way of pin in the first minute against Gomez in the Fort Dorchester match.

“It was a disappointing loss to Berkeley,” said Coach Packy Burke. “It’s unfortunate when you win every match, but still lose because we just don’t have all the weight classes and are forced to lose to forfeits.”

The Cougars hosted Hilton Head High School, Gilbert High School and May River High School in a quad-match held Wednesday Jan. 9. In a Region VII-AAAA matchup against the Seahawks, Colleton County lost a close match 42-36. The Cougars fell to May River (63-10) and Gilbert (64-16). Against May River, Daniels won by pin and O’Quinn earned a major decision in a 15-1 victory. Cook and O’Quinn were out due to injury and Tyrese Pressey returned to the line-up for Colleton County.

The winning results versus Hilton Head were as follows:

120 – Genarius Brown (CCHS) lost by pin vs. Levy (HHHS)

126 – Calloway (CCHS) lost by pin vs. Mancill (HHHS)

132 – Wyatt O’Quinn (CCHS) won by pin vs. Maloney (HHHS)

160 – Brad Beard (CCHS) won by forfeit

170 – Terreak Gadson (CCHS) won by pin vs. Murillo (HHHS)

195 – Tyrese Pressey (CCHS) won by pin vs. Gardner (HHHS)

220 – Anthony Generette (CCHS) won by pin vs. Rougheux (HHHS)

285 – Amarie Daniels (CCHS) won by pin vs. Young (HHHS)

Against Gilbert High School, winning results included:

190 – Anthony Generette (CCHS) won by pin vs. Decker (GHS)

220 – Tyrese Pressey (CCHS) won vs. Coleman (GHS)

285 – Amarie Daniels (CCHS) won by pin vs. Wilson (GHS)