CCHS inducts seven into 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame
by The Press and Standard | January 16, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 8:26 am
Photos by CINDY CROSBY
Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven members to the hallowed walls Friday Jan. 11 during halftime of the Cougar basketball game versus Beaufort High School. Pictured from left are Christina Brock Lynch – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1997 – 2002); Amber Driggers Gantt – Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball (2000-2004); Kyle Coker – Walterboro High School Bulldog Soccer (1996-1999); Jennifer Goodwin – Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Soccer (2004-06); Jenni Brush Edwins – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1998-2000); Gregory Kinsey – Walterboro High School Bulldogs (1981-1983) and Byron Jerideau – Colleton County High School Football (2006-08).
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.