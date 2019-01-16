CCHS inducts seven into 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame

Photos by CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven members to the hallowed walls Friday Jan. 11 during halftime of the Cougar basketball game versus Beaufort High School. Pictured from left are Christina Brock Lynch – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1997 – 2002); Amber Driggers Gantt – Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball (2000-2004); Kyle Coker – Walterboro High School Bulldog Soccer (1996-1999); Jennifer Goodwin – Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Soccer (2004-06); Jenni Brush Edwins – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1998-2000); Gregory Kinsey – Walterboro High School Bulldogs (1981-1983) and Byron Jerideau – Colleton County High School Football (2006-08).