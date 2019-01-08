Caroline Seigler | Obituaries
January 8, 2019
Caroline Seigler
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Caroline Clair Seigler, 80, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 2, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.
