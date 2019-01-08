Capt. Paul Seigler new city fire chief
by The Press and Standard | January 8, 2019 3:47 pm
The City of Walterboro has hired Captain Paul Seigler as the new fire chief. Seigler is a 29-year veteran firefighter of the City of Walterboro where he has spent his entire career serving and protecting the citizens of Walterboro.
Seigler is a 1984 graduate of Walterboro High School, a 2009 graduate of the S.C. Police Academy, and holds many other certifications from the S.C. Fire Academy in Maryland.
His father and mother, the late David and Tressa Seigler, were also from Walterboro.
He attends several local churches where he plays drums during their services.
He and his wife, Sherry, reside in Walterboro and have been married for 27 years.
Comment by Phil Donovan
January 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm
Congratulations brother! A good man will always rise to the top! Happy for ya!
