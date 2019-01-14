Burnette Savage | Obituaries

Burnette Savage

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ROUND O – Mrs. Burnette Carroll Savage, 76, of Round O, entered into rest Friday morning, January 11, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born January 19, 1942, in Colleton County, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Carroll and the late Annie Eulla Ferguson Carroll. She was an avid hunter and a very fierce competitor when it came to deer hunting. She dearly loved her family, always centering her life around them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Adams Run Baptist Church. She had a special passion for flowers, always growing a beautiful rose garden.

Surviving are: her devoted husband of fifty-eight years, Mr. Robert Archie Savage; three children, Ann Mixon Newton (Louie) of Yonges Island, Sherry Savage Stivender (Larry) of Cottageville, and Robbie A. Savage (Hollace) of Edisto Island; and a brother, Thomas C. Carroll of San Antonio, Texas. There are six grandchildren, Chrissy Newton English (Steven) of Ravenel, Kimberly Newton-Burgess (Josh) of Spartanburg, Krystal Stivender of Cottageville, Trey Stivender of Cottageville, Danielle Savage of Edisto Island, and Ashley Savage of Edisto Island; and five great grandchildren, Ian, Will, Maggie, Ryleigh, and Hoyt. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Melvin, Carroll, Robert Carroll, James Carroll, and Paul Carroll.

For those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Arthritis Foundation Peachtree Street North East, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309; or donate at: www.arthritis.org.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, January 14, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Pastor James Baker officiating. Interment followed in Meeting House Cemetery, Meeting House Lane, Cottageville.