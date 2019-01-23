Blubaugh and Sims earn wins for War Hawk Wrestling

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Wrestling team traveled to Orangeburg Prep Saturday Jan. 19 to participate in the OP Dual Tournament where both SCISA and SCHSL schools were represented. The War Hawks lost by criteria (30-30) to Orangeburg Prep in round one, then fell to John Paul II (54-24) and Augusta Christian (36-30). Seeding third in pool play, the War Hawks aligned to wrestle Cross High School in bracket play and earned a 36-6 victory.

“It was a memorable day for us,” said Coach Packy Burke. “Francis Blubaugh (126) started us off with a :15 second pin in the first match of the day. Then, our last match of the day was topped off when sixth-grader Carter Sims (113) came from behind, after losing 6-3, and pinned his ninth-grade opponent in the second period to secure the win.

“The tournament was separated into two pools, one SCHSL and one SCISA,” said Burke. “We then cross-bracketed and were seeded based on pool play results. Even though the scores show we lost, it was a good day for the War Hawk wrestlers as they got a taste of the competition they will face in February on the state level.”