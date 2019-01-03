Blake finds a new home for the New Year

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:41 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

A sweet family from the nearby small town of Ulmer rolled up to the Colleton County Animal Shelter Saturday afternoon looking to find the perfect dog for their precocious 4-year-old daughter Becca. They did not leave disappointed and Blake, the perfect dog, will find start off 2019 in a loving home with a new best friend.

“This family came to us because they’d seen a few of our dogs on adoptapet.com,” said Shelley Thomas, who recently joined the staff at the shelter as a part-time adoption and rescue specialist. It is a position she knows well, as she has served in the capacity as a volunteer over the course of the last four years.

“As we chatted walking toward the kennels, I asked them what type of dog they were looking for,” said Thomas. “Once they told me what type of pet they felt would be a good match for their family, I immediately thought of Blake — who is absolutely one of my favorites at the moment. We took Blake out to the play yard to meet the family and it was really love at first sight. As it happens, Blake was the last dog she looked at on the website and his photo was still on her mom’s phone. It just seemed like a perfect match.”

Two other dogs found homes for the new year on Saturday afternoon, so Thomas considered it a day well spent on the job.

The Colleton County Animal & Environmental Control (CCAEC) was recently named the 2018 No Kill South Carolina Organization of the Year based on a banner year for marked improvement in the live release rate. According to Laura Clark, CCAEC shelter manager, “We have increased our live release rate from 11% to 80% over the past few years with the support of Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS), administration and our community.”

In 2018, the CCAEC will boast an 81.8-percent overall live release rate, which includes a 90.4-percent rate for dogs and a 65.8-percent rate for cats.

“Please spay and neuter your pets,” urged Thomas. “While we have been able to make great improvements at the shelter, it would be so beneficial if our community would do their part more often to prevent unwanted puppies and kittens. This would allow us to better serve the citizens who need to surrender pets, help pets who are victims of neglect or abuse, or help with lost pets. We can do this by working together.”

For more information on the shelter, visit them on Facebook or call 843.893.2651. The shelter is located at 33 Poor Farm Road in Walterboro.