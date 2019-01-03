Baseball/Softball Registrations have begun at Rec Center

2019 Colleton County Recreation Center Baseball/Softball Registrations

Ages 4 to 12

Registration fee is $55 from now until January 31st and then $70 from February 1st thru the 8th. There will be no registrations after February 8th so sign your child/ren up today. As always, birth certificate and proof of insurance are required at time of registration. We accept cash, credit/debit or money order, no personal checks.

If you have any questions you may call (843) 538-3031 x104 and speak to Jarrett Ritter.