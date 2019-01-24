Arthurlee Mitchell | Obituaries

Arthurlee Mitchell

Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville

Arthurlee Lenore Thompson Mitchell, 103, of Walterboro, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. She was born April 28, 1915 to the late Arthur E. Thompson and Mabel Pearson in New York City, New York.

She was married to the late Walter Mitchell, Jr. on November 25, 1944 in Saint Mark the Evangelist Church, New York, New York.

She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Theresa Lavinia Thompson McAdams.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Leslie Ann Bond (Thomas); grandson, Terrance Bond; great-grandson, Markell Bond; and a niece, Kim I. McAdams; as well as many cousins. Arthurlee formed a special relationship with Lena Richardson Soto and Myrtis Gadson. They called her “Mommy” as well.