Alyea Hiers | Obituaries

Alyea Hiers

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

EHRHARDT – Mr. Alyea Hiers, 84, of Ehrhardt, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at his residence.

Born March 24, 1934 in Bamberg County, he was a son of the late Bradley Carroll Hiers and Agnes Peters Hiers.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Sunday afternoon, January 13, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 2468 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt. Interment followed in the church cemetery.