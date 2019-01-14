Alyea Hiers | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 14, 2019 9:58 am
Alyea Hiers
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
EHRHARDT – Mr. Alyea Hiers, 84, of Ehrhardt, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born March 24, 1934 in Bamberg County, he was a son of the late Bradley Carroll Hiers and Agnes Peters Hiers.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Sunday afternoon, January 13, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 2468 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
