Allie Craven | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 14, 2019 9:59 am
Allie Craven
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. Allie Marshall Craven, known by many as “Al”, age 64, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday morning, January 7, 2019.
Born February 12, 1954, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Allie Edward Craven and the late Gladys Herndon Craven.
Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon, January 10, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Steve Crosby officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Churchyard, 7345 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro.
