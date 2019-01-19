All Aboard! Polar Express at Northside

By CINDY CROSBY

The first-grade halls at Northside Elementary turned into a magical Polar Express adventure before Christmas break, thanks to a hard-working elf named Angie Bazzle Beliveau.

First-grade assistant Beliveau, along with teachers Holly Hiers, Tara Bazzle, Michelle Phillips and Margaret Bright, created and constructed a winter wonderland that surprised the lucky students who had been working on a thematic unit based on the book “The Polar Express.”

“After reading the book and doing activities such as writing, imaging, sequencing and using their senses, the students wore their pajamas, drank chocolate milk with marshmallows and watched the movie,” said Hiers. “Beliveau was the mastermind behind the creation that lined the first-grade hallway. Parents, the team of first-grade teachers, and older students pitched in to help. The train took over a week to create. The children were in awe when they walked in Friday morning and saw the finished scene.”

The first-graders will get to enjoy Beliveau’s creativity a little longer as it has transformed into a winter wonderland for January and February.