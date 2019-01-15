Alert: Scammer pretending to be sheriff’s office

A telephone scam started yesterday in Colleton County and could be happening in neighboring counties, said Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Shalane Lowes.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said a scammer is calling citizens stating the caller is a deputy from the Civil Division and has a warrant for the citizen’s arrest. The scammer states the fine needs to be paid now or deputies will be on the way to place the resident under arrest.

To avoid arrest, the scammer states the citizen should immediately get a money order and they will give the details on where to send the money. The number the scammer is calling from even has an automated answering system stating it is the Sheriff’s Office and those who know their party’s extension should “dial it now.” There is even “elevator music.”

The number the scammer is currently calling from is: 843-547-2778. This is NOT the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive(d) a call from this number, please call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at: 843-549-6926 or 843-549-2211