Albert Williams, Sr. | Obituaries

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Albert W. “Tinker” Williams, Sr. entered into eternal rest January 17, 2019 at The Village at Summerville after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Albert was born in Savannah, Ga., November 2, 1929 a son of Watson Williams Sr., and Mary Page Williams. He grew up in Walterboro and graduated from Walterboro High School where he was an outstanding football player for the Wildcats.

He was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, and the Will Goodwin Sunday School Class as long as his health permitted. He served his country in the National Guard, and was a dedicated employee of South Carolina Electric and Gas for 34 years.

A member of Dogwood Hills Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf for most of his life, a love of which he passed on to his son. He was a loving father, brother and friend to all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Watson Williams Jr. (Julia), sister, Betty Perry (John) and brother-in-law Albert Watson Sr.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Audrenia “Audie” Crosby Williams, daughter, Lisa Fulmer (David) of Charlotte, N.C., and son Albert “Bubba” Williams Jr. (Beth) of Charleston. Also surviving are his sister, Lillian Watson of Columbia, as well as many nieces and nephews. He has four wonderful grandchildren: Sydney Fulmer, Taylor Fulmer, Lindsey Williams, and Lauren Williams.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:0 0 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O.B. 407, Walterboro, SC 29488, The Employee Appreciation Fund at Villages of Summerville, 201 West 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483, the Live Oak Cemetery Fund, P.O.B. 1351, Walterboro, SC 29488, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O.B. 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.

The family is most grateful for the care and support provided by the staff of The Village at Summerville and Hospice of Charleston.