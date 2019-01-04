A productive start to the school year

Career Development at Colleton County High School finished a productive first semester of this school year.

It was a semester that offered a lot of opportunities to both students and staff, especially the chance to identify and access career information related to the 16 career clusters.

The Career Center designated career clusters of the month and welcomed guests who offered information on those specific employment opportunities.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in the Mystery Career Trivia Bag for a chance to win prizes.

National Career Development Week was quite successful with guests visiting from SPAWAR, Heritage Trust, Morris College, Voorhees College, Job Corps and Paul Mitchell the School Charleston.

They also had the Insiders visit and shared some eye-opening experiences with students and staff.

Thanks to Janet Smith, Veterans Affairs office director, and Stanley Cox of the National Guard and the district office, students were able to attend a Job and Resource Fair along with the veterans of the community in November.

The district office and Torsha Adderson of Department of Juvenile Justice offered the opportunity to experience the Choice Bus.

The objectives of the Choice Bus is to stimulate discussions about the importance of making good choices and the potential consequences of making bad choices, to encourage students to commit to finishing high school and to think about career choices, and to demonstrate the relevance of education to earning potential on an annual and lifetime basis, and to open students’ eyes to the opportunities that await those with an education.

The first major event in 2019 that the Career Center and Heritage Trust will co-host “The Reality of Money” on Jan. 23.

Please contact Kimberly Footman by email at kfootman@colleton.k12.sc.us or by phone at 843-782-0031 x52235 to volunteer at this event, which will educate students on how their financial choices can impact their budget and lifestyle.