‘A Colleton Prep Christmas’ draws crowd for holiday performance

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 9:08 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos provided by SANDY SMITH

“A Colleton Prep Christmas,” directed by Jennifer McMillan and Meagan Marvin, was presented by students in grades 2-12 on Dec. 13 at the First Baptist Church.

In addition to a wide selection of Christmas music, the group performed “The Nazareth Evening News” by Karin Alferink, adapted by McMillan and Marvin.

“We had approximately 65 students in grades 2-12 participate,” said McMillan. “The format was a little different this year as our lower school music teacher, Meagan Marvin, and I worked together to create a musical rendition of the Nativity story. Of all the Christmas programs I’ve directed over the last nine years, this one easily ranks in the top two.”

“A highlight of the evening was when parents and teachers, who had been secretly attending rehearsals, surprised the students and joined them to sing the final song, ‘Join the Angels,’” said McMillan.

“Emotions ran strong when a parent, who has been battling cancer for many years, stood next to her daughter for that last number. Without a doubt, all were touched by the Christmas spirit.”

Solos were performed by Gracie Griffin, Tenna Marie Kinard and Laura Lachicotte.

The cast included Tim – Blake Spears, Tam – Ryan Hipp, Inn Keeper – Garrett Smith, Producer – Kayla Banks, Mary – Hannah Strickland, Joseph – Wylan Sheffield, Jill – Makayla Odum, Alex – Anne Hatcher White, Karla – Alyssa Groves and Janet – Kaylee Spears.

Shepherds included Nicholas Blubaugh, Caden Griffith and Carter Sims. Cameramen were Walker Bryan, Will Cain, North Hipp and Thomas McMillan. Wise Ones were Sidney Bailey, Riley Carelock and Kara Fargnoli.

Behind the scenes assistance was provided by the following Tech Crew – Cooper Hefner and Connor Nettles; Costume Design – Katie Cutie, Mary High and Liz Sims; Prop and Set Design – Melanie Lawson and Valerie Lawson; Construction and Logistics – 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Chorus & Drama with assistance from Jake Burttram, Will Dandridge, Charlton and Jerred Griffith, Connor and Corey McMillan, and Drew and Jesse Murdaugh.

“We would like to offer special thanks to the CPA parents for allowing us to work with your precious children,” said McMillan. “We also want to thank the teacher for being flexible with scheduling, First Baptist for allowing us to use the facilities, Jill Burttram for supporting music education, Donald Davis for building the extended stage/platform, Wade Marvin for supervising students during set and props transport and Jimmy Syfrett for running sound.”