A bad day for a break-in

On Jan. 14, Anthony Cox and his wife were nestled in bed when they heard a loud noise coming from their living room. Cox, alarmed by the noise, decided he better check it out.

When Cox entered his living room, he saw a white male standing next to his television. The suspect rushed toward Cox and tried to grab him around the abdomen. Avoiding his maneuver, Cox was able to get hold of the suspect and push him to the floor. The suspect, still resisting, began pushing Cox into the broken glass in the doorway. Cox held the suspect on the floor, gaining advantage of the situation, while his wife held the suspect at knife point and called authorities.

Corporal White from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. He observed the broken glass door where unlawful entry was made into the residence. After making his way inside the home, the deputy saw Cox holding down an individual on the ground.

Cox told the deputy that the individual on the ground was the suspect who broke into his residence. White then placed handcuffs on the suspect, Christopher Saunders, and placed him under arrest for first-degree burglary.

The bond for Saunders, 41, of Carolina Circle in Walterboro has been denied.

“Due to the acts of bravery from these individuals Colleton County is able to sleep a little better at night knowing another criminal is behind bars. You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.