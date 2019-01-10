2019’s first baby arrives

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:44 am

Riley Colyn arrived on Wednesday Jan. 2 at 12:14 p.m., just in time for the New Year.

She was first baby born at Colleton Medical Center in 2019.

Her parents are Regina and Pieter Colyn of Brunson. Mom will have lots of help when she gets home as Riley has four siblings: Ivy, 19; Dani-Lea, 14; Bianca, 12; and Jeanne-Marie, 9.

The Colyns chose Colleton Medical Center because it was the closest hospital, but were very pleased with their experience. “We were welcomed and it was a very relaxed and comfortable atmosphere,” said Regina. “The nurses were all great. It was an absolutely wonderful experience.”

Patricia Crosby, director of labor and delivery and nursery said, “The labor and delivery and nursery staff at Colleton Medical Center take pride in providing compassionate care to every patient, every day.”

The family planned to return to Brunson on Thursday with eight-pound, two ounce Riley.