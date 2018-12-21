Youth orchestra gives holiday concerts
The Colleton County Youth Orchestra recently shared the holiday spirit during three recent Christmas performances. Here the orchestra is presenting a Christmas concert for residents at the Veterans Victory House. For more information about the orchestra, contact the Director Pam Wiley at 843-743-5322.
