Youngster collects funds for foster children

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 10:05 am

Preston Clark raised $500 in three months for gifts for Colleton County’s foster children. Clark said he was touched by something a foster child told him, so he decided to try to help. He presented the check to Sandy Polk and Angie Bryan at the Colleton County Dept. of Social Services on Nov. 16. Last year, Clark’s “Vision to Give” raised $501 for Safe Haven, Colleton’s homeless shelter.

“Preston has a heart of gold and I feel one day he will go further with his ‘Vision to Give.’ We are all very proud of him for trying to make a difference,” said his mother, Tara O’Bryant.