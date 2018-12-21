Yemassee town offices announce holiday closing
by The Press and Standard | December 21, 2018 3:24 pm
In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Yemassee Municipal Complex will have modified hours next week. Monday Dec. 24, the Municipal Complex will close at 11 a.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday Dec. 25-26, the Municipal Complex will be closed. All town offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 27. If police assistance is needed, please dial 911. Have a Merry Christmas!
