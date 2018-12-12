Wreck causes fuel spill

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:02 am

A southbound passenger car lost control on a rainy I-95 and collided with the bridge at the 68-mile marker, then struck the side of a tractor-trailer, dislodging a fuel tank, at 11:57 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 9.

The collision blocked one lane of the interstate and spilled diesel fuel on the highway. A light rain caused the fuel to spread across the bridge and begin to leak into the Edisto River through the drains on the bridge. Firefighters used absorbent pads and booms to block and plug the drains to prevent fuel from reaching the river below. HazMat 19 responded to the scene for additional materials.

Southbound traffic was down to one lane for several hours, causing it to back up for approximately three miles. Two people in the car were treated at the scene by firefighter-paramedics for minor injuries, but did not require transportation to the hospital. Fire units were on the scene for three hours.