Work on identifying thieves continues

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work towards criminal charges for the subjects who made off with the some of the Christmas light displays that brighten the Peniel area each year.

On Dec. 4, Barry Crosby reported to the sheriff’s office that four of his hand-made Christmas light displays, valued at $6,000, were stolen from his property.

For years, Crosby has turned his property into a Christmas wonderland, populating it with an ever-expanding group of lighted displays.

The sheriff’s office quickly spread the word about what had happened and on the morning of Dec. 5, deputies received a tip on the possible location of the stolen items.

Officers went to 194 Seigler Drive in Walterboro and found the stolen decorations in plain view, on display in the front yard.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the location and recovered the stolen decorations, along with several other items that are believed to be tied to area burglaries.

No one was home at the time of the search and seizure of the items.

However, investigators have developed several persons of interest and are confident that an arrest will be made in the near future.

“There are good people in our community willing to do the right thing. Because of them we can continue to enjoy a tradition that’s been in our area for years.” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.