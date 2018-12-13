Winter weather alters program

A chilling, windy and rainy day sent the Hanging of the Greens inside the afternoon of Dec. 9.

The participants and audience for the 27th annual event relocated from the lawn of the Little Library across Church Street and into the Bedon-Lucas House, home of the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, where the furnace had on for hours to dispel the chill in the historic home.

The event, co-sponsored by the society, the city of Walterboro and the Mayfield Garden Club, filled the front room of the Bedon-Lucas Home.

Music for the program was provided by the members of the Colleton County Youth String Orchestra, under the direction of Pamela Wiley.

Gilda Barnwell organized the program and served as the mistress of ceremonies. She introduced the Rev. Justin Ritter, who offered the invocation and benediction and Walterboro Mayor Bill Young and CCHAPS president Tom Whitacer, who welcomed the audience to the annual observance.

Mariah Todd, Kareen Walker and Jim Bunton combined to offer a history of the greens followed by Young’s hanging of the greens. Traditionally, he would have hung the greens on the main door of the Little Library. The weather had him placing the wreath on a stand atop the piano in the corner of the room. It would be placed on the Little Library’s door later.

Dr. Sarah Miller, CCHAPS historian offered a short history.