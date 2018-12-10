Winter still invading upstate

Winter weather continued to impact areas of the upstate overnight and throughout the early morning hours today. In many areas, temperatures have risen and remained above freezing for much of the day. While much of the precipitation has ceased, there is a significant concern regarding the potential for wet roads to refreeze overnight as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. SCDOT will continue to monitor road conditions for refreeze potential and respond to hazards as necessary.

Crews in impacted areas remain engaged in snow and ice removal operations as well as tree removal operations. Assistance crews that were deployed to assist in the upstate are scheduled to return to their home counties tomorrow.

Contract wreckers remain staged along I-85 and I-77 have responded to 36 assistance calls through midday today. These wreckers will stand down their assistance efforts tomorrow morning.

Travel – Interstate and Primary route conditions are improving as these routes have been mostly cleared of all remaining accumulations. Some secondary routes in impacted areas may remain partially covered with snow and ice. There are approximately 59 weather related road closures at this time due to fallen trees in the roadway. Unnecessary travel is discouraged. If travel is necessary, motorist in the upstate should use extreme caution, reduce speed, and expect hazardous conditions, including the possibility of black ice. Motorists should watch for fallen trees as well as slow moving SCDOT equipment performing treatment operations.