What does Christmas mean to you? | Faith

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

Christmas, a Christian holiday commemorating the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is celebrated every year on December 25. Isaiah 9:6 (KJV) says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Christmas means different things to different people around the world, according to their traditions and beliefs. In many homes, children are raised to believe that Christmas is just about Santa Claus bringing gifts down the chimney. Then when the children are older and no longer believe that, then what do you tell them? It can be a very disappointing time to children when they find out; I know that because that is how I felt when I discovered the truth about Santa Claus.

What we must do with our children is “give them some Jesus” at an early age, model the example of Christ in their presence, and make sure that they are taught that Jesus is love. According to “Got Questions.org,” the real meaning of Christmas is “the story of God’s becoming a human being in the person of Jesus Christ.

Why did God do such a thing? Because He loves us! Why was Christmas necessary? Because we needed a Savior! Why does God love us so much? Because He is love itself (1 John 4:8). Why do we celebrate Christmas each year? Out of gratitude for what God did for us, we remember His birth by giving each other gifts, worshipping Him, and being especially conscious of the poor and less fortunate.

“Day Translations” gives several basic meanings that people around the world have for Christmas: It is not about presents but to celebrate the birth of the Creator. It is to remember Jesus’ birth and to care for, share and give to people who do not have homes.

It is the time to spend with family. It is to thank God. It is about opening presents and having fun, being with family and being out of school or at work. It is helping underprivileged people enjoy Christmas. It is time spent with family and a time to give back to the community. It is to witness the true excitement and enchantment of the season through the eyes of children. It is the time to reflect on what’s truly important in life. It means to share love and help other people. It is about showing gratitude and compassion. It is the time to make others happy.

No matter how many gifts we get under the tree, the cards we design and mail, delectable dishes of food we prepare, and all the nice trimmings, Christmas is about God’s love for us. His Son Jesus is the greatest gift anyone could ever have and enjoy.

If you don’t have a dime in your pocket for Christmas, if you have Jesus, that’s enough.

I invite you to listen to R&B singer Lionel Richie’s song, “Jesus is Love,” using this web address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0hptluApcE

Have a wonderfully blessed Christmas and holiday season, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)