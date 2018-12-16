What change will you make in your life this Christmas? | Faith

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:22 am

Christmas is almost here! Many of you are busily decorating, buying gifts, baking your favorite sweets, participating in Christmas programs, and so forth.

However, you must never lose sight of why we are celebrating. As the adage goes, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” In Matthew 1:18-21 (ESV), the Word tells us, “Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. And her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to divorce her quietly. But as he considered these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.’”

Because of the great significance of the birth of Jesus Christ, when you celebrate His birth, there is a need to focus on what this birth means to you individually. Christmas should also be a time of self-reflection. Look back at what you did to celebrate His birth in years before, and decide what you need to do differently this year to show that you are maturing in your relationship with Christ.

Also, as you look back, think about the signs of the times. What is going on in our world today and your personal experiences should go hand-in-hand as you think about what you need to differently this year as you celebrate Christmas. To help you through this period of self-reflection, please allow me to share with you this illustration, “25 Ways We’re Different This Christmas.” It offers some great insight and should make you think through this task with an open mind.

Last Christmas we were thinking about all the things we didn’t have; this Christmas we are thinking about all the things we do have.

Last Christmas we were placing wreaths on the doors of our homes; this Christmas we are placing wreaths on the graves of our heroes.

Last Christmas we were letting our sons play with toy guns; this Christmas we are teaching them that guns are not toys.

Last Christmas we were counting our money; this Christmas we are counting our blessings.

Last Christmas we were lighting candles to decorate; this Christmas we are lighting candles to commemorate.

Last Christmas we paid lip service to the real meaning of the holidays; this Christmas we are paying homage to it.

Last Christmas we were digging deep into our bank accounts to find money to fly home for the holidays; this Christmas we are digging deep into our souls to find the courage to do so.

Last Christmas we were trying not to let annoying relatives get the best of us; this Christmas we are trying to give the best of ourselves to them.

Last Christmas we thought it was enough to celebrate the holidays; this Christmas we know we must also find ways to consecrate them.

Last Christmas we thought a man who could rush down a football field was a hero; this Christmas we know a man who rushes into a burning building is the real one.

Last Christmas we were thinking about the madness of the holidays; this Christmas we are thinking about the meaning of them.

Last Christmas we were getting on one another’s nerves; this Christmas we are getting on our knees.

Last Christmas we were giving thanks for gifts from stores; this Christmas we are giving thanks for gifts from God.

Last Christmas we were wondering how to give our children all the things that money can buy; this Christmas we are wondering how to give them all the things money can’t (peace, security).

Last Christmas we were thinking about all the pressure we are under at the office; this Christmas we are thinking about all the people who no longer have an office to go to.

Last Christmas we were singing carols; this Christmas we are singing anthems.

Last Christmas we were thinking how good it would feel to be affluent; this Christmas we are thinking how good it feels to be alive.

Last Christmas we thought angels were in heaven; this Christmas we know they are right here on earth.

Last Christmas we were contemplating all the changes we wanted to make in the new year; this Christmas we are contemplating all the changes we will have to make in this new reality.

Last Christmas we believed in the power of the pocketbook; this Christmas we believe in the power of prayer.

Last Christmas we were sharing/spreading/listening to gossip; this Christmas we are sharing, spreading and listening to the Gospel.

Last Christmas we were complaining about how much of our earnings went to taxes; this Christmas we comprehend that freedom isn’t free.

Last Christmas we valued things that were costly; this Christmas we value things that are holy.

Last Christmas the people we idolized wore sports uniforms; this Christmas the people we idolize wear police, firefighter and military uniforms.

Last Christmas peace on earth is something we prayed for on Sunday morning; now it’s something we pray for every day.”

Have a joyous and wonderfully blessed holiday season, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)