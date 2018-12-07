Weekend will be good for wrapping presents

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 49. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 43. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Rain. High near 46. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night Rain, mainly before 8pm. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.