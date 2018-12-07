Weekend will be good for wrapping presents
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 8:08 am
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 49. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 43. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 46. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night
Rain, mainly before 8pm. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
