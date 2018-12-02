We have so much more, but in some ways have less | Faith

If we should take a few minutes and walk down memory lane, we will find almost in an instant that we are much better off in more ways than one than our ancestors were. There is so much that we have at our fingertips to better our situations that we sometimes take for granted and needlessly let go to waste.

Some of us have an abundance of clothes and shoes that we can no longer wear, but we let them stay in the closet and almost dry rot before we eventually toss them to the dumpster. There are some families out there who could have used those clothes and shoes, but we chose to let them go to waste.

For the holidays, we prepare so much food that we know we cannot possibly eat all of it, so what do we do? Dispose of it in the garbage disposal or the trash can. A starving family would have welcomed this deliciously prepared meal.

Some of us compete with other family members to see who can prepare the biggest meal, but was real love demonstrated at the dinner tables? Was there a discussion about sharing some of this food with the less fortunate? Look at what Jesus said after he had fed the five thousand: And when they had eaten their fill, he told his disciples, “Gather up the leftover fragments, that nothing may be lost.” (John 6:12 ESV).

Further, God said in Deuteronomy 24:19 (ESV), “When you reap your harvest in your field and forget a sheaf in the field, you shall not go back to get it. It shall be for the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow, that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands.”

Our resources involve more than food. They involve all that we have and use with which to live. If you have gained a wealth of knowledge in a particular area, use it to help someone improve his learning. If you have the skills and knowledge of building, donate some of your time to help someone whose house is almost in total disrepair. If you can sing, share that talent to comfort and entertain those in a nursing home. If you have played sports, volunteer your time to help out with a little league team.

We have so much more today, but we sometimes act as if we have less. Therefore, it is imperative that we stop burying our talents. As the holiday season has already begun, let us be more cheerful givers and stop wasting our resources and talents that could be put to better use to benefit those who are less fortunate. This is the true spirit of giving.

In conclusion, I will share with you Jeff Dickson’s poem, “The Paradox of Our Time in History,” that will shed a little more light on the focal point of my message.

“The paradox of our time in history is that: We have taller buildings, but shorter tempers. Wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less. We buy more, but enjoy it less. We have bigger houses and smaller families. More conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees, but less sense. More knowledge, but less judgment. More experts, but more problems. More medicine, but less wellness. We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values. We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often. We’ve learned how to make a living, but not a life. We’ve added years to life, not life to years. We’ve been all the way to the moon and back, but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbor. We’ve conquered outer space, but not inner space. We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted the soul. We’ve split the atom, but not our prejudice. We have higher incomes, but lower morals. We’ve become long on quantity, but short on quality. These are the times of tall men, and short character. Steep profits, and shallow relationships. These are the times of world peace, but domestic warfare. More leisure, but less fun. More kinds of food, but less nutrition. These are days of two incomes, but more divorce. Of fancier houses, but broken homes. It is a time when there is much in the show window and nothing in the stockroom. A time when technology can bring this letter to you, and a time when you can choose either to make a difference. Or just hit delete.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

