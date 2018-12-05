War Hawks set to open region schedule in home opener

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team participated in the John Paul II Classic Tournament held Nov. 28-30. The War Hawks went 0-2, falling to John Paul II 63-54 and Beaufort Academy 80-31.

Against John Paul II, Brandon Polk led the War Hawks with 20 points, followed by John Tomedolskey scoring 14 points.

“We played hard against John Paul II and lost a close one,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “We pulled it to within four points with less than two minutes left. John Paul just out-rebounded us the last few minutes of the game and hit their free throws. Our guys showed heart and determination and the energy level was high both on the court and the bench.”

In the loss to Beaufort Academy, David McMillen led Colleton Prep scoring nine points in the game. Huiet Rowe added five points.

“We didn’t play as well as we did the night before,” said Simmons. “Our energy level seemed down and communication on the court at times contributed, but it was a learning experience for both me and the players. We have time to fix and tighten a few screws up before we open at home on Dec. 4. I’m telling the guys to trust the process on winning.”

Colleton Prep is scheduled to open the Region II-A schedule with home games against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday Dec. 3 and Jefferson Davis Academy Friday, Dec. 7.