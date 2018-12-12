War Hawks break streak with win

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawk varsity basketball team earned its first win of the 2018-19 season against Region II-A Jefferson Davis Academy (56-52) Friday Dec. 7 at home. After going without a win last season, this was the first victory for the War Hawks since Feb. 7, 2017. Earlier in the week, Colleton Prep fell to Dorchester Academy (71-61) to kick off conference play.

Against the Raiders on Tuesday Dec. 4, Colleton Prep played a defensive battle before four War Hawks got into foul trouble.

Brandon Polk scored 20 points to lead CPA. Jason Dennis recorded eight points and eight rebounds. Kyle Hooker had 10 points and six rebounds, while Jake Tyler had nine points and three steals.

The Raiders were led by Chase Way with 28 points and Rhett Mizzell with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“Four of our players got into foul trouble including Brandon Polk, Jason Dennis, Riley Smoak and John Tomedolskey,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “Smoak and Tomedolskey fouled out in the fourth period with less than five minutes left. Jake Tyler and Kyle Hooker really stepped up for us. The fouls and missed opportunities just helped seal the win for Dorchester.”

In their Dec. 7 win over Jefferson Davis, the War Hawks were led by Jason Dennis with a double-double, scoring 13 points and recording 18 rebounds. Tomedolskey also had 13 points, while Polk and Tyler each added 10 points. Hooker had five points and seven rebounds.

“Four War Hawks scored in the double digits against Jefferson Davis,” said Simmons.

“Our guys led the entire way until the fourth period at the 2:35 mark when JDA started raining three-pointers. I’m proud of the fight and determination they showed late in the game. It was not only a big win for us, but for our fans and family as well.”

Currently, the War Hawks are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Region II-A.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to region opponent Andrew Jackson Tuesday Dec. 11 and host non-region Thomas Heyward Friday Dec. 14.