Walterboro burglary ring defendant sentenced to 12 years

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:55 am

A Walterboro man, one of six men arrested in connection with burglary ring, was given a 12-year prison sentence last week when he pled guilty to four charges in Colleton County General Sessions Court.

Robert A. Orsini, 23, of Walterboro, pled to three counts of second-degree burglary and a single count of safecracking when he appeared before visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet A. Early.

Orsini was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for the 659 days he had already spent in custody.

That charge stemmed from the burglary of a home on Bazzle Road in Cottageville.

A second burglary charge, resulting from a burglary of a Cavanaugh Road residence, resulted in another 12-year prison sentence that is to be served concurrently.

The third, burglary charge, related to a burglary of a residence on Sniders Highway, resulted in a 10-year prison term that will also be served concurrently.

The safecracking charge produced a concurrent four-year prison term.

The burglary ring was alleged to have committed burglaries in Colleton, Charleston and Orangeburg counties.

As part of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigation, detectives recovered nearly $250,000 in stolen property. They suspect that the ring committed seven residential burglaries and several car break-ins in the county.

Investigators determined that Samuel Lane Campbell, 34, of Walterboro was the leader of the ring, which formed shortly after Campbell was released from prison in December of 2016.

Campbell pled to a total of 13 charges when he appeared in Colleton County General Session Court earlier this year.

His projected prison release date on those charges is Oct. 23, 2035.