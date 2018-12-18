Sparta Live

Waldene Edinger | Obituaries

by | December 18, 2018 9:50 am

Waldene Edinger

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

EHRHARDT: Mrs. Waldene Carter Edinger, wife of Bill Edinger, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at her home in Ehrhardt under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family.  She was 78.  Arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced soon.

