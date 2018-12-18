Waldene Edinger | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | December 18, 2018 9:50 am
Waldene Edinger
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home
EHRHARDT: Mrs. Waldene Carter Edinger, wife of Bill Edinger, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at her home in Ehrhardt under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78. Arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced soon.
No comments yet.
