Turkey Trot Winners

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:38 pm

Winners of the Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving morning, were:

Top Male

1st – Sheldon Reynolds with a time of 16:49

2nd – Trevor Wilson with a time of 18:22

3rd – Scott Wilson with a time of 18:29

Top Female

1st – Mylinda O’Quinn with a time of 22:22

2nd – Lauren Reynolds with a time of 24:12

3rd – Dia Roberts with a time of 24:53

Walk

1st – Coleman Johnson

2nd – Claude Terry

3rd – Ashley Singleton