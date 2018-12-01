Turkey Trot Winners
by The Press and Standard | December 1, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:38 pm
Winners of the Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving morning, were:
Top Male
1st – Sheldon Reynolds with a time of 16:49
2nd – Trevor Wilson with a time of 18:22
3rd – Scott Wilson with a time of 18:29
Top Female
1st – Mylinda O’Quinn with a time of 22:22
2nd – Lauren Reynolds with a time of 24:12
3rd – Dia Roberts with a time of 24:53
Walk
1st – Coleman Johnson
2nd – Claude Terry
3rd – Ashley Singleton
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.