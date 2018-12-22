Trippe named best site manager

From left are Kenny McCants of Kingstree; Debra McCants, senior regional property manager; Janet McCrea of Kingstree and Claudette Trippe of Walterboro. Partnership Property Management employs over 350 full and part-time employees with the corporate office located in Greensboro, N.C. and branch offices in Florence and Asheville, N.C.

Claudette Trippe, site manager of Edisto Terrace Apartments in Walterboro received one of two 2018 Outstanding Site Manager Territory Awards presented by Debra McCants at the Partnership Property Management annual awards banquet held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SIMT) in Florence on Dec. 4. This award is given to site managers chosen from nominees who have shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property.

Trippe has worked with Partnership Property Management since May 2011 and was chosen for this award because of her efforts to provide quality living in Colleton County and good resident relations. Trippe said she enjoys her work, and finds comfort in lending a helping hand to her residents.