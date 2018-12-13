Traveling for Christmas? Some roads still closed around Florence

There are 14 road closures on primary and secondary

routes due to damage or flooding throughout the affected area. Please find a

current road closure report attached below.

SCDOT is focused on recovery efforts as a result of the damage caused by

Hurricane Florence. Crews and contractors continue to make repairs to damaged

roadways. Please find a report on the current status of the repair efforts attached

below.

The last day for residents in Marion County to bring residential structural debris

associated with flooding from Hurricane Florence to the right of way for pickup by

SCDOT will be Sunday, Dec. 16th, 2018. The final pass for debris removal in

Marion County will begin on December 17th.

In areas affected by flooding, motorists are urged to obey all road closures. Never

move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk

into flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!

Hurricane Florence Resources

South Carolina Hurricane Guide: http://www.scemd.org

SCDOT Storm Resources and Road Closures: http://www.scdot.org

Updates of activities will be reported through SCDOT’s Twitter and Facebook

accounts.

Check for the most up to date traffic information through the SC DOT 511 mobile

app.