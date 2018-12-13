Traveling for Christmas? Some roads still closed around Florence
by The Press and Standard | December 13, 2018 4:18 pm
There are 14 road closures on primary and secondary
routes due to damage or flooding throughout the affected area. Please find a
current road closure report attached below.
SCDOT is focused on recovery efforts as a result of the damage caused by
Hurricane Florence. Crews and contractors continue to make repairs to damaged
roadways. Please find a report on the current status of the repair efforts attached
below.
The last day for residents in Marion County to bring residential structural debris
associated with flooding from Hurricane Florence to the right of way for pickup by
SCDOT will be Sunday, Dec. 16th, 2018. The final pass for debris removal in
Marion County will begin on December 17th.
In areas affected by flooding, motorists are urged to obey all road closures. Never
move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk
into flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!
Hurricane Florence Resources
South Carolina Hurricane Guide: http://www.scemd.org
SCDOT Storm Resources and Road Closures: http://www.scdot.org
Updates of activities will be reported through SCDOT’s Twitter and Facebook
accounts.
Check for the most up to date traffic information through the SC DOT 511 mobile
app.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.