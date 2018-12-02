Thru the Word of God: Paul’s rebuke of Peter some of the most beautiful verses in Bible | Faith

“I do not nullify the grace of God, for if righteousness comes through the Law, then Christ died needlessly”—Galatians 2:21

Powerful words from the Apostle Paul to the Apostle Peter.

In verses 11-14 of this second chapter of Galatians, Peter has been found to be a hypocrite and stood condemned for his fearful actions. Paul points out to the apostle that — when solely in the presence of the Gentile believers —he acts rightfully with love apart from the Old Covenant Law that held them captive until the coming of Jesus. However, when this “party of the circumcision” comes to Antioch, Peter (attempting to seem righteous by obeying the Jewish Law) withdraws himself from his former company of Gentiles, threatening the integrity of the Gospel message.

With his actions, he is setting a harmful precedent for the Gentiles, that they must too act as their teacher does to receive justification before God. Effectually, the message Peter is sending to the new converts of Christ in Antioch is that one must earn a portion of salvation with obedience to the law through works of their flesh.

Paul’s edifying, seven-verse rebuke of Peter is for all to read and ponder for the remainder of eternity, “…by works of the law no flesh will be justified.” (Galatians 2:16). Only in faith in Jesus Christ may any man be redeemed from sin. Only through Jesus Christ crucified may a sinner know reconciliation.

God has made the way clear. However, there is only one way, and that is by believing in His only begotten Son for the forgiveness of your sin. No work of the law will suffice. For no work will be counted as a basis for righteousness, only faith will be.

Paul writes in verse 16, the key verse in the book of Galatians, “…a man is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Christ Jesus…” (Galatians 2:16). Rightfully understood within the true faith of Christ, any work that flows from the overflowing cup of our faith should only be counted as love. We work not to receive. We work because we love. We serve our master with our hands because that is how He has asked that our love be shown.

Jesus declares, “if you love Me, you will keep My commandments” (John 14:15). We do not expect something in return. God has mercy on whom He wishes (Exodus 33:19 & Romans 9:15). Moreover, what else may there be to work for? Through the cross of Jesus, we have already received all! And, it was not a wage, as if we worked and were owed it. God is not a debtor (Job 35:7 & Romans 11:35). No, it was a gift (Romans 4:25 & 5:15). A gift wroth in the grace of God (Ephesians 2:8).

Imagine the heart that has not died to the law and now lives only for God (Galatians 2:19). How dark must this heart be with sin that burdens under the law with a mind fixed on treasure, reward or payment — as if they deserve because they have merited it; as if God must be obliged to pay for services. Imagine the relationship with God one must have if they do “good” so that they might earn justification and receive salvation. That is no relationship; that is a transaction. Thanks be to God, through Jesus Christ, He does not give us what we are owed. Instead He gave us what only His Son was due. For us, we received grace instead.

Any outpouring of works following one’s regeneration in Jesus should always be considered an outpouring of faith from one’s heart, a God-spun desire to serve the King of Kings (Ephesians 2:10). This desire in a human soul to labor for the Kingdom should stand as a testament that their very being has received the breath of God, that their once dry bones are now alive (Matthew 5:16 & 12:33).

The concluding passages of this chapter (Galatians 2:11-21) are among the most beautiful in the entirety of the Bible, not only for their depth of style and insight, but for being the very foundation of the true Christian faith. I invite you to humble yourself and read; feast on the Bread of Life and be full.

I pray that you do, and I pray it will speak to you where you are.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com)