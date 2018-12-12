Three wrestlers record perfect day in Cane Bay Duals

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:15 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Wrestling program hosted a quad match Wednesday Dec. 5 that included Beaufort High School, Irmo and Goose Creek. The Cougars battled the Beaufort High School but fell 46-24. Four Colleton County wrestlers earned wins against the Eagles, including Blaine Cook, Wyatt O’Quinn, Terrance Calloway and Amarie Daniels.

Individual results from last Wednesday’s battle against Beaufort include 120-CCHS Terrance Calloway win by pin; 126-CCHS Blaine Cook win by FF; 132-CCHS Wyatt O’Quinn win by pin and 285-CCHS Amarie Daniels win by pin over Beaufort’s Tejon Jenkins.

In the Cane Bay High School Duals held Saturday Dec. 8, Colleton County finished 15th of 16 competing teams. Participating schools along with their respective finishes include Rock Hill – 1, Lugoff Elgin – 2, Cane Bay – 3, Stratford – 4, Summerville – 5, Fort Dorchester – 6, May River – 7, West Ashley – 8, Berkeley – 9, Battery Creek – 10, James Island – 11, Academic Magnet – 12, Wando – 13, Hanahan – 14 and Stall – 16.

In the morning pool results, Colleton County fell to Cane Bay (51-21) and Academic Magnet (42-35). In the afternoon, the Cougars lost to Hanahan (36-30) then rallied to defeat Stall 42-18. They were eliminated following a loss to Wando (60-18).

Three Cougar wrestlers recorded a perfect 5-0 finish in the event including Blaine Cook (126), Wyatt O’Quinn (132) and Amarie Daniels (285).

Terrance Calloway (120), Edmond Perry (138), Terreak Gadson (182) and Anthony Generette had wins on the day.

“With only seven wrestlers on a potential 14-man roster, I believe it speaks volumes that we can keep up with teams that are two-men deep and have six or seven coaches on their staff,” said Coach Packy Burke. “We had a great day on the mat. Anytime we can get five matches in on the day, it is a positive experience.”