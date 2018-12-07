The Polar Express comes to town
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:55 am
The Colleton County Arts Council and the S.C. Artisans Center held The Polar Express on Saturday. The train’s favorite conductor read Christmas stories to children. Santa made a surprise visit and donated a bell from his sleigh. Participants made crafts, ate Christmas cookies, and shared the fun with some special friends.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.