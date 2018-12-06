Teddy Bear Breakfast
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:55 am
Teddy bears (and other friends) from around the county celebrated the annual Teddy Bear Breakfast on Saturday at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. The bears and their human owners filled up the museum’s auditorium space for pancakes with bacon and syrup and a teddy bear parade.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.