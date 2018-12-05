Stolen Christmas lights recovered

On Monday Dec. 4, Barry Crosby reported that four of his hand-made Christmas light displays, valued at $6,000, were stolen from his property. The morning of Dec. 5, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the possible location of these stolen items.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 194 Seigler Drive, Walterboro. The stolen decorations were in plain view and on display in the front yard.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the location and recovered the stolen decorations, along with several other items that are believed to be tied to area burglaries. No one was home at the time of the operation. However, investigators have developed several persons of interest and are confident that an arrest will be made in the near future.

“There are good people in our community willing to do the right thing. Because of them we can continue to enjoy a tradition that’s been in our area for years.” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.